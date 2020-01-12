FIRST ALERT: There is Still a Good Chance of Showers and Storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Today is an Alert Day for another round of showers and storms
-Monday is an Alert Day for showers and isolated storms
-The greatest threat is damaging wind, but downpours and lightning. Rain Chance 60%
-The unsettled weather pattern will continue through the workweek and into the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY
Expect showers and isolated thunderstorms and very breezy conditions to continue Sunday. A strong cold front will linger in the State of SC and become stationary. Stationary fronts allow rain to linger in an area and we will have showers and storms in the forecast for most of the work week.
Temperatures will not disappoint. Daytime highs will be in the 70s from Saturday through mid-week. There will we a slight temperature drop to the 60s by mid-week.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
First Alert Sunday: Scattered Showers and Isolated Storms (60%). Highs in the low 70s.
First Alert Monday: Scattered showers (70%). Isolated Storm. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers (50%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
