Clemson punter Spiers ‘blessed’ to be a part of Tigers’ playoff runs

“It’s been unreal, man,” Bill said. “It’s funny. We walked in today. I said, ‘This is my fourth year and I think it’s, what, our third national championship.’ [These are] just opportunities that you have to cherish because they just don’t come up. These past three out of four years have been pretty cool and, to be with Will and my family, it’s just a dream come true because, like I said, it’s just a moment you cherish because who knows when the next one is coming.”