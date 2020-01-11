Some neighbors oppose Fairfield County proposal for new wastewater treatment plant on Syrup Mill Road

“On the agenda the only action item listed in reference to the property on Syrup Mill Rd. ‘is the purchase of the 50 or more acres on Syrup Mill Road for not more than $300,000 to be used as a suitable location for a wastewater treatment facility or other use as deemed appropriate.’ We will also be giving a full presentation on the need for a wastewater treatment facility, along with a detailed explanation of the engineering, permitting, legal, and financing required to construct the facility. During the presentation, as part of the engineering and permitting, we will also give the reason why the plant cannot be located just anywhere in the County but must be located on a stream that SCDHEC has determined can accept the treated wastewater that will be discharged from the facility. While the presentation is not a public hearing, we hope to address citizen’s concerns.”