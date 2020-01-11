Richland Library to host ‘Careers in Film’ event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Library will be hosting an event about how to secure a job in the film industry.
Careers in Film will be held from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this afternoon on the 1400 block of Assembly Street.
The event is free and open to the public. It will feature a panel discussion.
Tom Clark and Dan Rogers from the South Carolina Film Commission along with filmmaker Andrew Gajadhar will be in attendance.
Gajadhar is a producer, writer, director, and actor. He’s known for Prelude to Infusco, What Matters, Shenanigans, and Alienography.
In 2019, the Motion Picture Association of America reported the American film and television industry had bolstered around 2.6 million jobs.
