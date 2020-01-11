Reports of human trafficking spike in 2019, officials claim more awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Human Trafficking is something that affects people across the state of South Carolina. Attorney General Alan Wilson says he’s trying to eradicate the problem with the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force.
Today he unveiled the 2019 South Carolina Human Trafficking Annual Report, which revealed that the number of victims in South Carolina is six times higher than it was a year ago.
The number of victims is up 360%. Attorney General Alan Wilson said he doesn’t necessarily think trafficking in South Carolina is on the rise, but rather the number of people reporting it has risen.
“People say you’re reporting more crime, but the crime was already there folks. The trafficking was already happening,” Wilson said.
The report shows that the top five counties in South Carolina for human trafficking are Horry, Greenville, Richland, Dorchester, and Charleston.
“We’ve gone from 188 reports last year through Polaris to 678. We went from 127 cases to 156 reported,” Wilson said.
Last year’s top five list was almost the same, except Dorchester replaced Beaufort.
“Just because a county falls off or a county isn’t listed does not mean that human trafficking isn’t occurring in that county-- these are just where the phone calls were coming from. And just because we are getting more phone calls doesn’t mean trafficking is getting worse it could be getting worse but what is definitely getting better is the awareness,” Wilson said.
He says that awareness is thanks to the Human Trafficking Task Force, an organization made of more than 350 state and federal agencies, trade associations, and non-profits.
Lighthouse for Life is one of those groups right here in the Midlands. They help victims and educate the community about how to spot trafficking.
“Are they making eye contact? Do they follow normal social cues? Are they having their own conversations? Is someone else answering questions for them?” CEO of Lighthouse for Life Jennifer Thompson said.
The report finds that many traffickers are employers, recruiters, intimate partners, or family members of their victims.
“Those are not strangers with guns and white vans, those are people that come into your life, and kind of earn your trust and then they take advantage of you,” Thompson said.
“In South Carolina, especially in Richland County, the culprit is usually a family member,” Chandra Cleveland, a private investigator in the Midlands, said.
Cleveland, who is also on the task force, works to find and help victims of trafficking. She said this year she’s seen a trend toward trafficking younger people.
“Before it was a lot of 16-year-olds. For 2019, it was a lot of 14-year-olds, and I think they are targeting the 14-year-olds because they have less of a data footprint, they aren’t on social media as much, therefore, we can’t find them,” Cleveland said.
Wilson said the report gives the task force a clear direction forward.
“You can’t manage human trafficking as a problem unless you measure it,” Wilson said.
The number of cases reported also spiked this year. Last year, Richland County came in first, but this year they dropped down to third. Aiken County now has the largest number of new cases.
To report suspected human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
