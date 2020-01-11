Midlands woman collecting donations for animals in Australia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As bush fires continue to burn throughout Australia, one Midlands woman is trying to help out from the other side of the world.
Jacq Buck, an Australian native, has watched from afar as at least 1/8 of the koala population has been killed and many other animals have been severely burned.
“Animals that you don’t see anywhere else. Its one of the things people say to me when they talk about Australia, is the varied animals that you see there, that you don’t see anywhere else in the world,” said Buck.
Buck says she has seen enough and wants to help the animals who are suffering in her former home.
Many organizations have been asking people to donate new plush mittens or socks. Those items can be used to cover the feet of the animals recovering from severe burns.
Buck has already taken things into her own hands, buying out all the socks and mittens at the Mast General Store in downtown Columbia to send to Australia.
“This is a small thing that we can do, we are going to be sending new mittens and new woolly socks from Columbia to the bush auxiliary over there,” Buck said.
If you would like to help Buck with her cause you can purchase a new pair of plush wool mittens or sock and drop them off at the Mast General Store or Keep the Midlands Beautiful by January 31st.
