Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

KENNER, La. (AP) — LSU and Clemson have arrived in New Orleans and the College Football Playoff championship countdown has truly begun. It's been almost two weeks since No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson won their semifinals games to set up the matchup for the national title game. Clemson arrived Friday after a short weather delay in two jumbo jets at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. There were two orange Clemson flags held up alongside the airline's exit door. The coaches and players walked onto an orange carpet and were greeted by a New Orleans style brass band.