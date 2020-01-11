Greenville man arrested for shooting another man in garage who refused to give him money, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Greenville police have made an arrest after a man was shot in his garage earlier this month.
The victim was shot about noon Jan. 1 on Calhoun Hill Way, police said.
Police said the victim was in a garage when another man, now identified as Kelvin Douglas Bowens, 46, came in and asked for money.
When the victim refused, Bowens shot him and left, police said.
Bowens is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and armed robbery.
Police described the victim's injuries as non-life-threatening.
“Having been here for only two months and not having experienced anything like that, it just really shook me a little bit. A lot, not a little bit,” said a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous.
