CPD arrest suspect who assaulted woman on Harden Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an assault and shooting and incident that occurred earlier this week.
Brandon Gerald Wise has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and removing, destroying, or circumventing operation of an electronic monitoring device.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waverly Family Practice on Harden Street.
Officials say Wise physically assaulted a 36-year-old female acquaintance and repeatedly hit her in the head and face with a firearm. According to medical staff at a local hospital, the victim was treated for a non-life threatening head injury.
Wise is also accused of shooting at the victim in the presence of a minor child. CPD officers initially responded to the incident location for a shots fired call and found the injured.
After the altercation with the female acquaintance, Wise allegedly removed his electronic monitoring device that was part of a bond agreement set by a judge in connection with a second degree domestic violence charge from an incident reported on September 16, 2019. A CPD officer recovered the device on Chestnut Street on January 7th.
Wise turned himself into CPD investigators this afternoon. He is being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
