Beer distributors across SC join fight against human trafficking by raising awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force works to join various state agencies, trade associations, and non-profits together to fight human trafficking in the state.
One of their newest partnerships with the South Carolina Beer Wholesalers Association is raising awareness about the issue.
Beverage South of Columbia has placed posters on the back of their beer trucks sales vehicles that display the Human Trafficking Hotline number and text-line.
Jennifer Fitz said, "There could be a victim that sees this number who is able to call or text this number when they were unaware they could do that before." Beverage South of Columbia is also giving some posters to their retail accounts. They deliver beer to gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, motels, and bars in the Midlands.
Lance Boozer is the Executive Director of the South Carolina Beer Wholesalers Association. He said all of their members will be joining the fight against human trafficking by displaying the posters in January. He said members will train employees to recognize the signs of human trafficking.
Boozer said he hopes they can save at least one person, “To save that life would mean so much to each and every one of us.”
The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force said these types of partnerships make a difference. Attorney General Alan Wilson said, “These people are coming into contact in real-time with the victims of human trafficking, along with the traffickers. These associations are force multipliers.”
Officials said since 2007, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has been contacted 2,524 times in South Carolina.
In 2018, they were contacted 434 times. 186 of those contacts were received from victims or survivors of human trafficking.
102 traffickers were identified through the Hotline tips, proving a Hotline is an effective tool.
Beer distributors said in addition to beer, they want to deliver hope.
Fitz said, “We’re just giving people the chance. The opportunity to know there is a way out.”
