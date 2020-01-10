UofSC women’s basketball gets revenge on Arkansas to win 15th game of season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The last time the Gamecock women played Arkansas, the Razorbacks upset Carolina in the SEC tournament -- denying them a chance to win a fifth consecutive conference tournament championship.
Thursday night, No. 4 Carolina hosted No. 21 Arkansas.
The Gamecocks opened the game on a 10 to 2 scoring run and kept that momentum going much of the game, taking a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Then the Razorbacks started to make a comeback, making it a nine point game.
But the Gamecocks hung on to win it 91-82.
Freshman guard Zia Cooke celebrated her birthday by scoring a team-high 21 points.
With the win, the Gamecocks improved to 15-1 for the season.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.