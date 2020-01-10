UofSC women’s basketball gets revenge on Arkansas to win 15th game of season

Zia Cooke scored a team high 21 points in their win over the Razorbacks. (Source: 24/7 Sports/The Big Spur)
By Rick Henry | January 10, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST - Updated January 10 at 6:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The last time the Gamecock women played Arkansas, the Razorbacks upset Carolina in the SEC tournament -- denying them a chance to win a fifth consecutive conference tournament championship.

Thursday night, No. 4 Carolina hosted No. 21 Arkansas.

The Gamecocks opened the game on a 10 to 2 scoring run and kept that momentum going much of the game, taking a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Then the Razorbacks started to make a comeback, making it a nine point game.

But the Gamecocks hung on to win it 91-82.

Freshman guard Zia Cooke celebrated her birthday by scoring a team-high 21 points.

With the win, the Gamecocks improved to 15-1 for the season.

