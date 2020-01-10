Suspect in Graniteville gang-related double murder of woman, 1-year-old child waives extradition

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -One of the men arrested and charged in connection with the gang-related shooting death of a Graniteville woman and her 1-year-old child waived extradition Thursday.
Thomas Anthony Henderson was arrested in Augusta last Saturday.
Henderson is charged in the case of Mel'lisha Jackson and her son Elijah who were killed after what the Aiken County Sheriff's Office believes was a gang-related shooting.
Two other men remain wanted for the shooting.
