SCDOR encourages taxpayers to file online and use direct deposit for upcoming income tax season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue and the IRS will begin accepting Individual Income Tax returns Jan. 27.
For a faster and accurate processing of your return and refund, SCDOR asks taxpayers to file online and choose the option to receive their refund via direct deposit. SCDOR reports that 90% of returns were filed electronically last year.
“We are pleased that so many South Carolinians have embraced online filing. It’s the safest, most accurate way to file,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “As we enter the 2020 filing season, we are focused on helping all taxpayers file electronically.”
Here’s five things you should know as you prepare for the upcoming filing season:
- Filing online with a reputable provider is fast, accurate, and secure.
- Make sure you have all W-2s, 1099s, and other necessary documents before you file. Using year-end pay stub information instead of official documents could slow down processing.
- Choose direct deposit to avoid waiting for paper check processing. Be sure to double check your banking information.
- Processing your return and refund is expected to take 6-8 weeks. Fighting fraud to protect taxpayer dollars is our priority.
- State and federal returns are due April 15, 2020. If you file and pay electronically, you have until May 1, 2020 to submit your return and full payment without penalties or interest. This does not apply to federal returns or returns submitted on paper.
Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to view all available filing options. Many South Carolinians are eligible to file online for free with easy-to-use tax preparation software.
