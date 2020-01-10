Richland County siblings wanted in connection with burlgary of home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two siblings wanted for burglarizing a home.
Ni’Jia Lynn Rogers, 18, is wanted for second-degree burglary.
Robshane A. Rogers, 22, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace.
On October 9th, 2019 deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Sweet Throne Road after receiving reports of a home invasion.
The three suspects had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived. However, a resident in the home followed one of the suspect’s vehicles to a nearby gas station.
This lead to the arrest of 22-year-old Gregory Lee Thomas. Ni’Jia and Robshane fled the scene and remain on the run.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
