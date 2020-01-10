Lattimore leaving Gamecocks coaching staff, to be replaced by Connor Shaw

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock legend Marcus Lattimore is leaving his position with the University of South Carolina football team.
Multiple sources confirm Lattimore is stepping down as Director of Player Development. He was hired by head coach Will Muschamp on Jan. 12, 2018.
Lattimore was a star running back for the Gamecocks from 2010 to 2012. He holds the school record with 38 career rushing touchdowns.
WIS has also learned Lattimore will be replaced by another former Gamecock football standout, Connor Shaw. Shaw is South Carolina’s all-time winningest quarterback.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.