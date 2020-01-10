Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FLU DEATHS-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina health officials report pediatric flu death
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials are reporting the state's first pediatric flu death for the 2019-2020 season. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says in a news release that a child in the western part of the state died in December from complications from the flu. The department released no further information, including the child's age.
PUBLIC HOUSING-CARBON MONOXIDE
Tests: No carbon monoxide in baby deaths at housing complex
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's state medical examiner's office says it has found no sign of carbon monoxide poisoning in the deaths of two infants at a public housing community in Durham where the gas has forced recent evacuations. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner issued a news release Thursday saying that the two infants who lived in McDougald Terrace tested negative for the gas. The news release said that a determination about the causes of the infants' deaths are pending an autopsy but that it it was releasing the information about the negative tests because of public health concerns.
CHILD CARE GRANTS
N Carolina to get $56M for early childhood education, health
CARY, N.C. (AP) — The federal government is giving North Carolina up to $56 million over the next seven years to help improve early childhood education and health outcomes for at-risk children. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the grant awards on Thursday at a Cary child development center. About $40 million will be used in part to pay for professional development and coaching for early childhood teachers, as well as to expand a home-visitation program by nurses for parents of newborns. Up to $16 million implements a whole-being wellness program for children who receive Medicaid coverage and other services.
AP-US-WINLESS-COACH-ASSAULT-CHARGES
High school basketball coach accused of assaulting heckler
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — A winless North Carolina high school basketball coach has been accused of assaulting a heckler who raised his hand to admit that he made the remark. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies working security at the game heard the man yell at 48-year-old Chadwick Rock Wright after the West Lincoln boys lost their 13th game of the season. The sheriff's office says Wright went into the stands, hit and man in the head and began wrestling with him in the stands. Wright faces multiple charges, including simple assault and battery. It's not known if he has an attorney.
AP-NC-PANTLESS PROWLER
Police: Prowler who sometimes wore no pants has been caught
CLAYTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they've arrested a man who they say had been walking through people's yards without any pants on. WRAL reported Thursday that Carlos Antonio Soto was arrested in Clayton County, which is outside of Raleigh. He was charged with indecent exposure. It's unclear if he has a lawyer. Police said social media helped them identify Soto. Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand said the he appreciated the community's help “in bringing this disturbing case to close.” Clayton police said the prowler was seen “walking directly across driveways near front doors.”
SCHOOLS-PERSONAL FINANCE
NC personal finance mandate means 1 less US history class
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The State Board of Education has adopted new graduation requirements that are the result of a legislative mandate requiring high school students take a personal finance course. The requirements approved on Thursday for this fall's entering freshmen means they'll only have to take only one course solely focused on American history to get a diploma, not two as in the current rules. State education officials contend the change won't result in less student knowledge of American history. A revamped high school civics class also will contain history. Personal finance mandate proponents say it will help students become more economically savvy as adults.
FALSELY LABELED CRABMEAT
Processor, owner sentenced for falsely labeling crabmeat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to falsely labeled $4 million worth of foreign crabmeat as produced in the U.S. has received a 366-day prison sentence. The U.S. Dpeartment of Justice also says in a news release that Philip R. Carawan was ordered on Thursday to pay a $250,000 fine.
BC-NC-POLICE IMPERSONATOR
Police still searching for man who impersonated officer
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are still looking for a man who impersonated a law enforcement officer. The Citizen Times in Asheville reported Wednesday that the Haywood County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident that occurred last month. Authorities have conducted interviews and reviewed hours of surveillance footage. But no new information has been recovered. Authorities said the man had pulled a woman over and told her to get out of her car at gunpoint. He was driving a silver Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and white strobe lights.