FIRST ALERT: Tracking showers and storms for part of your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re not expecting a weekend washout. However, showers and storms are possible.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
· A few isolated showers are possible Friday. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
· Heads up! Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days.
· A cold front will bring areas of rain that could be heavy at times by Saturday evening through Sunday. A few strong storms are possible as well. In fact, parts of the Palmetto State are under a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms.
· Rain chances are around 60% for Saturday, then 50% for Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s this weekend. Winds will be gusty as well.
· The front will stall across the area next week, giving way to more unsettled weather with on and off showers and potential thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.
On Friday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible with high pressure offshore. Rain chances are around 20% for now, but have your rain gear nearby. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 by afternoon.
Heads up! Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days. A slow-moving cold front will move in from the west, giving way to scattered showers and storms Saturday. Rain chances and coverage will likely increase by Saturday evening and Saturday night as the front gets even closer to the area. Rain chances will increase to 60%.
Rain and storms will be heavy at times late Saturday. Also, some storms could be strong and possibly severe. In fact, parts of the area are under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms. We’ll keep you posted to any changes. Expect gusty winds, too. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Rain and storms will linger into your Sunday. Again, some of the rain could be heavy. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.
The cold front will likely stall across the Midlands next week, giving way to more unsettled weather. In fact, we’re tracking a chance of rain almost every day next week. So, keep your umbrella handy. Highs will be in the 70s for most of the week, then fall into the 50s by next Friday and Saturday.
Tonight: Clouds & Stars. A Chilly Night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Showers & Storms (60%). Gusty Winds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
