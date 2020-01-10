FIRST ALERT: Showers, storms and gusty winds this weekend into next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare for showers and thunderstorms this weekend into next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
· Saturday, Sunday and Monday are Alert Days!
· A cold front will bring areas of rain that could be heavy at times by Saturday evening through early Sunday. A few strong storms are possible as well with heavy rain and gusty winds. In fact, most of the Palmetto State is under a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms.
· Rain chances are around 50% for Saturday, then 60% for Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s this weekend.
· Winds will be gusty this weekend. A Lake Wind Advisory goes into effect for Saturday and Sunday.
· Rain could be heavy on Monday. (70%). Highs will be in the 70s.
· The front will stall across the area next week, giving way to more unsettled weather with on and off showers and potential thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers (20%). Temperatures will be in the 50s.
Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days. A cold front will move in from the west, giving way to scattered showers and storms Saturday. Rain chances and coverage will likely increase by Saturday evening and Saturday night as the front gets even closer to the area. Rain chances will increase to 50%.
Rain and storms will be heavy at times late Saturday evening and night. Some storms could be strong and possibly severe. In fact, most of the Midlands is under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest threats. We’ll keep you posted the threat for severe weather. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Rain and storms will linger into your Sunday morning and potentially into the afternoon. Again, some of the rain could be heavy. Some storms are possible early in the day. Rain chances are around 60%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Monday is now an Alert Day. The cold front will likely stall across the area Monday, giving way to scattered showers and potentially a thunderstorm. Some of the rain could be heavy. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.
With the front stalled near the area Tuesday through Thursday, more unsettled weather will be possible. In fact, prepare for the chance of rain almost every day, but no day looks like a complete washout at this time. High temperatures will be in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, then drop into the 60s by Thursday.
Tonight: Clouds & Stars. A Chilly Night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Some could be strong Saturday evening/night. Gusty Winds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (60%). Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Isolated Storm. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 60.
