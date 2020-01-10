First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain, strong storms possible this weekend, rain continues into next week

High pressure moves off to our east as a strong cold front to the west moves our way. We’ll start to see moisture form the Atlantic and the Gulf pour into the state.
This will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms along with much warmer temperatures over the next several days.
The cold front will stall out over us by Sunday and this, along with the abundant moisture, is the reason for the daily chance of rain. This pattern will last through most of next week before we’ll see a change.
A strong cold front to our west will be here by Sunday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some storms will contain heavy rain and damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather. This is something we’ll watch closely over the next few days.
- Unsettled pattern takes shape starting today through much of next week, with much warmer temperatures and a better chance of rain.
- Alert Day Saturday and Sunday for a chance of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer with a 20% chance of showers. High near 70
Tonight: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Rain chance 30%. Low near 60.
First Alert Saturday/Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms may contain damaging winds and heavy rain. Rain chance 60% Saturday and 50% Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s.
