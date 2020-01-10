Columbia community comes together to discuss rise in hate crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Jewish federation and Anti-defamation League are encouraging people to have a conversation about the rise in hate crimes in our country.
Over 100 people crowded into the Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center to discuss how Columbia and South Carolina can work to put an end to racism.
“We’ve just really seen a tremendous increase in hate crimes and anti-Semitism in the past few years,” Southeast Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Dr. Allison Padilla-Goodman said.
According to the ADL, the U.S. Jewish community experienced near-historic levels of anti-Semitism.
In 2018 the agency reported 7,120 total hate crimes. While religion-based hate crimes decreased by 8% from 2017, nearly 60% of hate crime attacks targeted Jews and Jewish institutions in 2018.
Right now, South Carolina is one of just four states in the country without a hate crime law. Something those who attended tonight’s meeting are looking to change.
“Its time to get one passed, hate crimes need to be addressed, this is the most precious part of people’s identities. We are protecting those and recognizing the harm that targeting them causes,” said Padilla-Goodman.
In 2019 a bill that would create a state hate crime law was prefiled in the South Carolina House of Representatives. The proposed legislation would enhance penalties for crimes motivated by hate based on race, faith, ethnicity or sexual orientation.
The bill currently sits in committee.
