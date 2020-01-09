‘We don’t tolerate these things’: JCC invites Midlands community to United Against Hate event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Jan. 9, the community is invited to come together – United Against Hate – in the wake of growing anti-Semitic attacks across the country. The Columbia Jewish Federation will meet at the Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center on Flora Drive in northeast Columbia.
Everyone is invited to take part in the conversation where the discussion will surround not only anti-Semitism but also hatred as a whole and how the community can stand together to provide protection against hate crimes.
The meeting will also include a presentation from the Southeast regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, Dr. Allison Padilla-Goodman, as well as remarks from former South Carolina Representative and Senator Joel Lourie.
The executive director of the Columbia Jewish Federation and the Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center Barry Abels says that one purpose of the event is to distinguish the Midlands as a place where such actions aren’t tolerated but as a place where people come together.
NBC News indicates that anti-Jewish hate crimes reported to the FBI went up nearly 40% between 2014 and 2018.
“Not only are we talking about anti-Semitism, but the type of violence that’s going on against other communities whether or not it’s the African-American community, whether or not it’s the Muslim community, but there’s always been, in my mind, this fear of other. Somebody’s going to take something away from you, and instead of getting to know somebody and becoming familiar, you lash out and this is the result of that,”Ables said.
FBI statistics also show a rise in anti-Semitic violence across the country over the last decade, and that these incidents reached a seven-year high in 2017.
Hate crime legislation will also be a big part of Thursday night’s discussion. Right now, South Carolina is one of just four states in the country without a hate crime law. One lawmaker looking to change that is expected to give an update on legislation in the works for the Palmetto State this year.
Representative Beth Bernstein is one of a group of lawmakers who have submitted a proposal to enhance penalties for crimes motivated by hate based on race, faith, ethnicity or sexual orientation. If passed, perpetrators would face addition prison time and additional financial penalties on top of what they’re sentenced to for the original crime.
Ables says hatred against any community should be a concern to everyone.
“It’s manifesting itself in a wide variety of ways. So, we’re going to educate the community. We’re going to find out more about what’s bringing this about, and then what are the next steps," he says.
“What can we do as a community? It’s about unity. It’s about being together to deal with these issues because once you have anti-Semitism going on, it’s not a very far leap for it to affect anybody else."
United Against Hate is happening from 7:00-8:30 p.m.
The event also falls during Interfaith Harmony month, a time to bring groups of all faiths and backgrounds together.
