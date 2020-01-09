WATCH: Community to say final goodbye to fallen Florence airport officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Family, friends and colleagues of a fallen Pee Dee law enforcement officer and volunteer firefighter will say their final goodbyes Thursday.
The funeral for Florence Regional Airport Ofc. Jackson Winkeler will be held at 11 a.m., Jan. 9, at the Florence Center at 3300 W. Radio Drive. Watch it live in the video above.
Winkeler, 26, was shot and killed Jan. 5 during a traffic stop at the airport.
Along with being an officer, he also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Dillon County Fire Department in Latta for five years.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that flags on all state buildings to be lowered at half-staff all day Thursday in tribute to Winkeler.
