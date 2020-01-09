Two people arrested for supplying contraband to Lee Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have been arrested and charged with working with an inmate to introduce contraband into Lee Correctional Institution.
Michael Lynn Mattox, 55, has been charged with providing contraband to an inmate and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Mattox, a maintenance worker at Lee Correctional, was fired following his arrest.
Jessica Nichole Colclough Frasier, 31, has been charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of criminal conspiracy, and providing contraband to an inmate.
The arrest of Mattox and Frasier came after a month-long investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department and S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services.
Over the course of the investigation, officials concluded Frasier and Mattox brought contraband to an unknown inmate five times between November 1st, 2019 through December 16th, 2019.
Packages of marijuana, cell phones, tobacco, rolling papers, phone chargers, and lighters were found in Frasier’s car during a traffic stop. The same items were later found in her home on December 16th, 2019.
The estimated value of the contraband is $350,000.
Charges against the inmate involved in this case are pending.
