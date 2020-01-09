Talk of the Town: See ‘LifeChance: International Ballet Gala of the Stars’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Classical Ballet Company visited WIS to talk about “LifeChance: International Ballet Gala of the Stars.”
Radenko Pavlovich is the artistic director of the Columbia Classical Ballet Company. Joining him was Manuel Vignoulle, an artistic director in New York who choreographed a new piece for the Columbia Classical Ballet.
This special, one-night performance features top ballet dancers from all over the country. Pavlovich says it’s an honor to have award-winning choreographer Vignoulle create a piece for his company.
Vignoulle’s work is praised for limitless innovation and astounding creativity. He works hard to get the dancers -- some of whom he’s never met before -- to adopt his level of energy.
Every year, the Columbia Classical Ballet Company salutes a charitable organization to benefit from the LifeChance production. This year’s donations will go to Camp Cole, a year-round facility for those with critical health needs.
Camp Cole is named after Cole Sawyer, who died from cancer in 2004 when he was only 11 years old. His fight led him to a special summer camp where he and his family met others facing serious illnesses. This experience built a commitment to create Camp Cole. Visit CampCole.org for more information.
Columbia Classical Ballet’s production of “LifeChance: International Ballet Gala of the Stars” is Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $6 to $35. Call the Koger Center directly for tickets at 803-251-2222.
