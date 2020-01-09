Orangeburg woman charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Eve shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A woman accused of shooting another woman during a fight on New Year’s Eve now faces attempted murder charges.
Deputies said Brandon Tyler, 32, was fighting with a woman outside a home on Whaley Street in the early morning hours when she fired a gun, shooting the victim three times.
The woman Tyler is accused of fighting with originally told police she didn’t know who shot her, according to the incident report. The victim told deputies she was standing at a car smoking a cigarette when she heard gunshots and realized she had been hit.
However, investigators noticed the victim also had scratches on her body. They determined a fight between the victim and Tyler led to the shooting.
“For a few minutes of arguing, this individual faces up to 30 years in prison for this,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There’s absolutely no sense in this type of junk from anyone of any age.”
Tyler is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime. She’s being held on a $27,500 cash or surety bond.
NOTE: The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the name of the suspect is Brandon Tyler.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.