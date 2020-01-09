New year, no litter: Palmetto Pride hosts Cleanup Blitz

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New year, no litter.
That’s the goal Palmetto Pride has for the state as we move into 2020. The anti-litter group is asking you to kick off the new year by #GrabbingABag.
“Any kind of bag, a grocery bag, a trash bag, whatever you have," said Mallory Biering Coffey from Palmetto Pride. "Go out and pick up some litter. It takes no time to do. Five minutes can make such a huge difference.”
That campaign encourages you to share a pic of your clean up on social media, and tag three friends to challenge them to do the same. Along with that push, Palmetto Pride is also hosting a massive Cleanup Blitz on January 20.
“We’ll start picking up at 9 a.m., we’re cleaning up more than nine miles of Highway 6 in Lexington County,” Coffey said.
While the group is looking for volunteers to help with the event, they’re also asking litterbugs to stop trashing the planet.
“You are responsible for your trash. You are responsible for yourself. Unfortunately, not everyone understands that and that’s part of what we do here with Palmetto Pride and Keep South Carolina Beautiful. We teach behavior change. So it’s not just about pickup, it’s about awareness, education, and enforcement.”
Palmetto Pride volunteers have picked up more than 71 million pounds of litter over the past 20 years, but they’re pushing for the day when it won’t be an issue.
“We only have this one lifetime, and this one world, so we just want, not only South Carolina to be litter-free, but the entire nation.”
If you’re interested in volunteering at that Cleanup Blitz event on January 20th, you just have to be 12 years of age to participate, and lunch will be provided to volunteers. Click here for more details.
