Man accused of leaving bag with guns in it on Lexington school campus

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces charges after deputies say he left a bag with two guns in it at a Lexington school after an early morning workout.
Brent Wilson Skinner, 48, is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds.
Deputies said Skinner was working out around Lexington High School early Tuesday morning, before students arrived. He left behind a bag with two handguns in it in the school’s parking lot, deputies said.
The school district said the bag was left on the edge of the parking lot, near the school’s baseball field. That is where “several groups” work out early in the morning, officials said.
A student found the bag and, thinking it was another student’s, opened it to find out whose it was.
“Once the student saw two guns were inside, he notified an administrator and our school resource officer became involved,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The student should be applauded for making the right decision. Because of his response, we worked with school administrators to keep everyone on campus safe.”
School officials also applauded the student’s actions and encourage others to do the same.
“The district believes that every child deserves a safe learning environment and encourages students and their parents to report any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher or another employee,” a statement from the school said.
A warrant was issued for Skinner’s arrest. He turned himself in Thursday morning, deputies said. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center until his bond hearing.
