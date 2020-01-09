As Iran strikes with retaliatory missiles, McMaster and soldiers’ families react to growing tensions

“It’s the thought that you have a loved one over there. You have someone that you probably can’t get in contact with,” said the mother, who did not want to be identified for safety and security purposes for her daughter who is still in a reserve unit that could be deployed in the future. “There is very limited information for security purposes and, as a parent, as a mom, the first thing you want to do is pick up the phone or reach out and touch your child, your loved one, your spouse, and that’s not readily available. You have to wait for what’s given to you, what comes on the news.”