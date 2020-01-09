High Point, Presbyterian meet in conference play

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Cory Hightower, Chris Martin and Michael Isler have combined to account for 44 percent of Presbyterian's scoring this season. For High Point, John-Michael Wright, Curtis Holland III and Eric Coleman Jr. have scored 51 percent of the team's points this season, including 58 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 29.2 percent of the 72 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.7 percent of his foul shots this season.