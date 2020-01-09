FIRST LOOK: Limited edition Deshaun Watson and Hunter Renfrow Dual Bobblehead released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TigerNet) - The National Bobblehead Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition dual bobblehead featuring Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow reliving their last-second touchdown in Clemson’s title win on January 9, 2017.
The touchdown with just a second left on the clock put Clemson up 35-31 and secured the school's second national title.
The dual bobblehead features both players with removable helmets, a replica National Championship trophy, a picture of the play on the scoreboard, the date of the game and the final score.
Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to only 2,017.
