First Alert Forecast: BIG Pattern Change Will Give Us Daily Rain Chances

High pressure will give us one more day of dry weather and nice temperatures before winds turn to the SW and we'll see more clouds, warmer temperatures and a daily chance of rain. A series of Cold and Warm fronts will march through the Southeast over the next several days. This will give us a chance of rain/showers everyday starting Friday through next week, with some days having better rain chances than others. Daytime Highs will run 15-20 degrees above normal.