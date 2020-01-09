First Alert Forecast: BIG Pattern Change Will Give Us Daily Rain Chances

Pattern Change Coming With Rainy Days Likely
Alert Day Saturday For Chance of Heavy Rain/Strong Storms
High pressure will give us one more day of dry weather and nice temperatures before winds turn to the SW and we'll see more clouds, warmer temperatures and a daily chance of rain. A series of Cold and Warm fronts will march through the Southeast over the next several days. This will give us a chance of rain/showers everyday starting Friday through next week, with some days having better rain chances than others. Daytime Highs will run 15-20 degrees above normal.
Alert Day Saturday
A strong cold front to our west will be here by Sunday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will contain heavy rain and damaging winds. This is something we'll watch closely over the next few days.
Weather Highlights:
- Chilly start to this morning. Mix of sun and clouds later today. Highs lower 60s
- Unsettled pattern takes shape starting Friday with much warmer temperatures and a better chance of rain.
- Alert Day Saturday for a chance of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 60s
Tonight: Increasing clouds.. Lows lower to middle 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer with a 20% chance of showers. High Near 70
First Alert Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms may contain damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 70%
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.