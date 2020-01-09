Caslen releases list of priorities for spring semester at UofSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has released a list of priorities for the 2020 spring semester. Caslen’s focus with these priorities is to move the university and state forward by building strong relationships across the community.
Caslen also plans to focus on strengthening university processes and governance and establishing new partnerships and boosting existing ones.
“We have tremendous opportunities ahead of us at the University of South Carolina,”Caslen said. “This list of priorities will guide my team’s work with students, researchers and members of the faculty alike to make this great university the preeminent flagship institution in the nation.”
He says he plans to continue building strong relationships with students, faculty, staff and alumni.
“I’ve been fortunate to meet many wonderful members of the university community and hope to engage with many more in the weeks and months ahead.”
Caslen also wants to continue the strategic planning process of the university by developing goals and objectives and metrics for each strategic priority, then align programs and resources according to those goals and objectives.
The executive staff at the university is also a concern.
“We have several key positions that still need to be filled, including Provost and Chief Diversity Officer," he said.
Caslen plans to work closely with the Board of Trustees and the Association of Governing Boards to discuss ways to strengthen board governance which will include enhanced training for board members.
Building strong relationships with elected state officials as the new legislative cycle begins is also a priority for UofSC’s president.
Other priorities for the 2020 spring semester include:
- exploring additional research partnerships with the Department of Defense and Department of Energy, including the Army Futures Command’s Power Center, the SC Cyber Institute and the Savannah River Laboratory
- building and implementing a trial program for outreach and service partnerships with SC’s high schools and
- setting conditions for a successful transition to the new budget model for the university
In an effort to learn more about the Gamecock community, last semester Caslen began asking for feedback from the entire university regarding long-term strategic priorities, mission and vision statements for the university.
