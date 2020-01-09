Acuity Brands: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $57 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.13 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.
The lighting maker posted revenue of $834.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $873.4 million.
Acuity Brands shares have risen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 19% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI