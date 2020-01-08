Warrant: Mother arrested after baby tests positive for meth in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A mother is facing charges after her 11-month-old child tested positive for meth in Chester County, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office states that 28-year-old Amanda Watkins was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Investigators say her baby tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine on Dec. 19, 2019 after the Chester County Department of Social Services conducted a drug test.
The drug test was conducted due to an investigation.
Watkins was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Chester County Detention Center.
Officials did not provide any other details about this case.
