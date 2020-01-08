Suspended Florence County sheriff pleads guilty to misconduct, embezzlement

SUMTER S.C. (WMBF) – Suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone appeared in a Sumter court Wednesday morning and entered guilty pleas to two counts following his 2019 indictment.
Boone appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and embezzlement. He was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to one day in jail. That day was already served when he was arrested on April 5, 2019.
Additionally, Boone was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution of approximately $17,014. He is also required to attend drug and mental health counseling.
Appearing in court with his wife, Boone said he takes full responsibility and apologized for his actions. He added he embarrassed his family, the sheriff’s office and the community.
Boone said he accepts whatever the judge decides is an appropriate sentence.
Additionally, Boone apologized to agents with State Law Enforcement Division who were in the courtroom. He noted he sent them away when they arrived on the scene in the aftermath of the Oct. 3, 2018 Vintage Place shooting in which seven Florence County officers were struck, two of whom succumbed to their injuries.
The former sheriff was first arrested in April of 2019 after using thousands in funds from the sheriff’s office for personal use.
William “Billy” Barnes has been serving as interim Florence County sheriff since April, following Boone’s arrest.
According to information from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, the governor will now sign an order removing Boone’s certifications.
In that same order, McMaster will announce Barnes as the interim sheriff until a general election is held to find a permanent replacement for the office, according to officials with the governor’s office.
A state grand jury also indicted Boone last November with one count of misconduct in office and three counts of campaign ethics violations.
That indictment alleges Boone received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of their use and converted them to his personal use, the release stated.
WMBF News has reached out to the State Attorney General’s Office to confirm if Wednesday’s plea resolves all cases against Boone.
Florence County Sheriff Chief Glen Kirby said Wednesday that “a very sad chapter for Florence County comes to an end.”
"We pray for Boone and his family and as the new chapter begins, we look forward to meeting the challenge of rebuilding and re-earning the confidence and trust of Florence County,” Kirby said.
