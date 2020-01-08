Remains identified as those of missing Upstate woman, sheriff says

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The remains of a woman missing from the Upstate have been found, Union County's sheriff says.
DNA testing by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) positively identified the human remains as those of Jessica Nichole Ashmore, 34.
Ashmore’s remains were found on Dec. 16, 2019, in an area off Jeffries Farm Road, Sheriff David Taylor said. After the discovery, the remains were sent to SLED for testing.
According to authorities, there was a 99.7% positive match that the remains were those of Ashmore.
Ashmore was reported missing by family members on May 25, 2019. Her family said she was last seen walking away from their home on May 19.
Officials with the sheriff and the coroner’s offices said the investigation is “criminally suspicious.”
“Throughout this investigation, we have been fortunate enough to reveal both circumstantial, as well as physical, evidence,” Taylor said. “We have called upon the assistance from specific and scientific professionals to assist in all aspects surrounding this case. The only thing this does for this case is put an identity on the remains.”
The case continues to be actively investigated by the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices, SLED and the FBI.
Taylor thanked the Jonesville Fire Department, Union County Rescue Squad, Union County Public Works and K-9 Search Special Operations for the assistance they provided during the discovery of Ashmore.
