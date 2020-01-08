Orangeburg Co. man released on bond arrested on second attempted murder charge

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old Cordova man who was released on bond after being arrested for attempted murder has been taken into custody again, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Raynard Ballen, II, was charged with attempted murder for the second time as well as armed robbery, grand larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies were called to a home on Owens Street on Dec. 28. There, authorities found a man who said he gave his cousin a ride to several locations around Tyler Street and Baxter Street, which is just off Edisto Drive.
According to the arrest warrant, the man said Ballen went into one home and came back to the vehicle saying he “had to take care of his family.” The man said Ballen shot him in the leg moments later before driving off in the man’s rented Ford Fusion.
Before the shooting, Ballen was released on a $45,000 surety bond for a shooting at a St. Matthews convenience store that happened in March 2019.
On Tuesday, bond for Ballen was denied and deferred to a circuit court judge.
