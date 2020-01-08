One dies in early-morning house fire in Conway area, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to the scene of a deadly house fire Wednesday morning in the Conway area.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that one person died as a result of that fire. The name of the victim was not immediately available.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey, the fire is at the 6000 block of Adrian Parkway. The call came out around 4:10 a.m., he added.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Casey said.
Officials with the Horry County Police Department said detectives and crime scene investigators will be on scene throughout the day working to determine the circumstances of the fire, per standard procedure.
