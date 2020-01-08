My Take: Stopping crime won’t come down to one single solution (1/3/20)

We know crime is a serious problem. We see the stories all the time of victims being gunned down in senseless acts. Earlier this week, as you saw live on WIS, police chief Skip Holbrook discussed the problem. Since November 25th alone, we’ve seen at least four deadly shootings in Columbia. And it is sure to continue. In one case, two 14-year-olds are now charged with murder. Children. Accused of the worst crime anyone can commit. Five of the department's homicide cases remain unsolved and authorities say that's largely due to community members not cooperating with police.