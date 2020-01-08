Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta couple said they came home from a winter vacation to find their house had been ransacked by an unusual suspect: a squirrel. Kari and Dustin Drees returned to find their house in disarray with floors scratched, baseboards chewed, and squirrel feces all around. Reports say a squirrel had fallen down their chimney and became trapped in the house, defecating and scratching at everything to get out. The couple's home insurance provider won't cover the damages, saying a squirrel is considered a rodent not covered by the policy. But the insurer offered to pay for alternative housing while the couple cleans the home.