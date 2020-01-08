Gamecocks drop second straight game in loss to SEC opener vs. Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 21-point night by Andrew Nembhard would be enough to help Florida hand South Carolina an 81-68 loss.
The Gamecocks (8-6) shot just 38% from the floor against the Gators and struggled from long range. Frank Martin’s squad went 4-of-15 on three-pointers on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Florida went 16-of-32 in the first half on their way to taking a 40-37 lead into halftime.
Maik Kotsar led Carolina with 18 points while Keyshawn Bryant turned in 14 points in the loss. AJ Lawson and Jair Bolden each finished the night with 12 points.
The Gamecocks have now lost three of their last five. They’ll look to rebound on Saturday when they travel to Tennessee at 1 p.m.
