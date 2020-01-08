FIRST ALERT: Tracking warmer weather along with rain and storms for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re getting ready for warmer weather along with a chance of rain and storms. In fact, Saturday is an Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see clear, cold weather. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
· We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Thursday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
· A few isolated showers are possible Friday. Rain chances are around 20%.
· Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day.
· A cold front will bring areas of rain that could be heavy at times by Saturday evening and Saturday night. A few storms are possible as well. Rain chances are around 70%. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be gusty.
· Some rain will linger into Sunday. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
· The front will linger across the area into next week, giving way to more unsettled weather.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect another cold one. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s under clear skies.
On Thursday, we’ll see a good deal of sunshine. Clouds will increase later in the day. Still, we’re expecting delightful weather with high temperatures in the low 60s.
Friday, we’ll see mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers are possible with high pressure offshore. Rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will warm to near 70 by afternoon.
Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day. A cold front will move in from the west, giving way to scattered showers and storms Saturday. Rain chances and coverage will likely increase by Saturday evening and Saturday night as the front gets even closer to the area. Rain chances will increase to 70%.
Some of the rain will be heavy at times Saturday. Also, some storms could be strong. We’ll let you know if there is a threat for severe weather as we get closer to Saturday. Expect gusty winds. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Rain will linger into your Sunday. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
The cold front will likely linger across the Midlands next week, giving way to unsettled weather. So, keep your umbrella handy. Highs will be in the 70s for most of next week.
Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 70.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (70%). Gusty Winds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 70s.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
