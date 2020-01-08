First Alert Forecast: Enjoy A Few Dry Days Before A Wet Pattern Develops By Saturday

Super Sunshine The Next Few Days
Alert Day Saturday For Chance of Heavy Rain/Strong Storms
High pressure overhead will give us clear skies and nice weather Today and Thursday. Winds will not be as brisk today and with abundant sunshine we'll see Highs in the lower 60s.
Winds turn to the SW by Friday and will be with us for days to come. This will give us High temperatures at least 10-15 degrees above normal with most days seeing 70 degrees or above. A series of Cold and Warm fronts will march through the Southeast over the next several days. This will give us a chance of rain/showers everyday starting Friday through next week.
Some day swill have more rain chances than others.
Alert Day Saturday
A strong cold front to our west will be here by Sunday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will contain heavy rain and damaging winds. This is something we'll watch closely over the next few days.
Weather Highlights:
- Chilly start to the morning today and Thursday. Bright sunshine and nice temperatures during the day
- Unsettled pattern takes shape starting Friday with much warmer temperatures and a better chance of rain.
- Alert Day Saturday for a chance of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Highs lower 60s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows lower to middle 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High Near 70
