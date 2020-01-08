Driver arrested at end of high-speed chase on I-20 that crossed county lines

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A high-speed chase lasted for more than 30 miles along I-20 West on Wednesday, South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.
It started in Lexington County near Gilbert, at mile marker 44. That’s near the Pond Branch Road exit.
The chase ended around 10 a.m. in Aiken County at mile marker 11, near the Bettis Academy Road exit for Graniteville.
Highway patrol did arrest the driver at the end of the chase. The suspect has not yet been identified.
At this time it’s unclear what started the pursuit.
