Community Builder: 85-year-old nurse celebrates 35 years of volunteering at free clinic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Holley Mae Simons Scott retired in 1992 as a registered nurse, but she’s been volunteering for 35 years at the Free Medical Clinic on Harden Street.
The 85-year-old is the latest Community Builder, honored by WIS and Mungo Homes.
"I just felt like I needed to come and help,” Scott said.
It’s her passion to help others. She does not consider volunteering a job -- it’s her calling.
Scott says she tries to always get patients to follow their doctor’s orders.
“Some of them don’t take their medication, and they need to take their medication, eat healthy and exercise,” Scott said.
Medical Director Dr. Todd Crump said Scott -- known as Ms. Holly -- keeps the patients and staff in line and has a great sense of humor.
“We had a church donate some kits in gallon zip lock bags, and it had a toothbrush, toothpaste -- and one volunteer said, ‘Let me get your hygiene kit,’ and Holly corrected her and said, ‘You mean a friendship kit,’" Crump said. “I will never forget that, it was pretty funny.”
Scott worked at Richland Memorial Hospital from 1955 to 1960, and at Dorn VA Medical Center from 1960 to 1992. Even while she was working, she started volunteering at the Free Medical Clinic when it first opened in 1984. She’s never left.
“I feel like I’ve been blessed,” Scott said.
Andy Evans, VP Marketing Manager for Mungo Homes, surprised Holly with the Community Builder award.
“I want to let you know that everyone that works with you -- all the folks that you helped, they all think the world of you,” Evans said.
The Free Medical Clinic helps the working poor. Most of their patients are employed, they just don’t have Medicaid or Medicare and they fall through the cracks.
The clinic relies on cash donations and community support. For more information, click or tap here.
