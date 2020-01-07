Woman shot near Five Points, police looking for suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a woman on Harden Street in the middle of the day.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waverly Family Practice on Harden Street, which is between Lady and Gervais streets. The crime scene is across the street from the Station at Five Points apartment building.
Officers said the woman was rushed to the hospital with injuries to her upper body. It’s not yet clear how badly she was injured.
Police are looking for a man, but have not released any description of a suspect.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.