Will a new development on Forest Drive impact traffic on your commute?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some businesses at the new Cardinal Crossing development on Forest Drive have already set up shop and are open for business at the former site of Cardinal Newman School.
“It’s mixture of retail, residential, and there’s going to be some townhomes in the back of the property,” Forest Acres City Administrator Shaun Greenwood said.
But how is the new business going to affect traffic on an already busy stretch? Greenwood says city leaders tried to prepare for that before the development was up and running.
“One of the big things that the city did do, we pushed really hard for a number of years ago for the DOT to install adaptive signals,” he said. “It keeps track of all the traffic, and then it optimizes the lights different times of day to make sure the most cars can go through.”
Greenwood says city leaders are planning to continue monitoring traffic on that corridor, and making adaptions, as necessary.
“You want to do stuff, but you don’t want to disrupt the traffic too much,” he said. “It’s a big elephant. You’ve got to figure out what’s your first bite going to be. And that’s where we’re at right now, and identifying funding and looking at projects that could have a meaningful impact on traffic.”
