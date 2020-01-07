Vape shop manager says upcoming ban on certain flavored products is a ‘win’ for the environment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The tobacco industry is undergoing some major changes in 2020. A Midlands vape shop manager is now considering how these changes might affect business with the minimum age to purchase tobacco now up and a federal ban on most flavored vaping products on the way.
After legislation signed by President Trump last month, the FDA has increased the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.
Then beginning in early February, companies will no longer be able to manufacture, distribute or sell any flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes, with the exception of tobacco or menthol flavors.
Clifford Kinsey of Dab City Tobacco & Vape in northeast Columbia says this will mostly eliminate pod systems. However, even with the ban, customers will still be able to purchase open tank systems, which can be filled with flavored liquids.
“I kind of see it as a win because it can stop some underage vaping, but also, it’s a lot more environmentally friendly to use the regular tanks, because if you go down to areas such as Five Points, nowadays, you’ll find more pods on the ground than you will cigarette butts and that’s a bunch of plastic metal going to waste,”Kinsey said.
Critics of the new FDA mandates say the changes don’t go far enough to impact the issue of teen vaping. Smokefree SC executive director, Rebecca Jacobson, says that tobacco and menthol flavored pods will still be available to consumers and that mint is one of the most popular flavors used among teens.
Jacobson is also concerned that a variety of flavors will still be available through the use of open-tank liquids.
Kinsey agrees that there’s a possibility that teenagers will simply switch over to open-tank vaping products.
“In a way, they could, but with the new age restriction taking effect soon – and also us being a legitimate business, we ID all our customers, it’s a lot harder for them to get their hands on said products – whereas disposal vapes and pod systems were available in your typical gas station where they may not be as stringent about their ID’ing,” Kinsey said.
The changes come amid an uptick in teen vaping and a growing number of vaping-related lung injuries.
As of December 27, 2019, the CDC is reporting more than 2,500 cases lung injuries linked to e-cigarette use, and more than 50 deaths nationwide.
