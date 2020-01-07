Sumter police need help finding 2 suspects wanted on robbery, drug charges

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department issued an alert to help them find two men wanted in separate, unrelated crimes.
Seen on the left in the picture above is 25-year-old Patrick Simon. Police say he’s wanted on strong armed robbery charges.
He’s accused of beating a man and stealing from the victim on Dec. 19 at Sumter Laundry and Cleaners on North Lafayette Drive.
Police say Simon is 6 foot 7 inches and about 235 pounds.
On the right in the picture above is 23-year-old Kendall Dow. He is wanted on drug and other charges, police said.
Dow is described as 5 foot 9 inches and about 155 pounds.
Anyone who sees these men or knows where they are should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Information could lead to a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.