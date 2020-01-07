Report: Man charged with criminal sexual conduct after wife sees Skype conversation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged with a sex crime after his wife saw a skype conversation last weekend, according to an incident report.
David Allison is facing one charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempted under the age of 11.
On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a house on Morningside Drive and met with Allison’s wife.
She told deputies that she was resting in the living room Friday night with an iPad when she noticed incoming messages over Skype.
She then opened the app and saw a conversation her husband was having with an account named “Becky Boo” on Dec. 30, 2019. The nature of the messages was redacted in the incident report.
When she angrily confronted her husband about the messages, she told deputies that David would not talk to her about what she read and looked away when she asked.
She then took a photo of the conversation, talked with her mom, and contacted the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
